InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,817,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,426.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,459. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

