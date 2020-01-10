Invacio One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,418.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Invacio has a total market cap of $107,711.00 and approximately $4,418.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invacio has traded 94.6% higher against the US dollar. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037842 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00692968 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000850 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 24,238,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,136,858 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

