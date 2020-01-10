Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.33. 10,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,450. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $94.48 and a twelve month high of $116.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

