InvestFeed Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $46,085.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.01903046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00184029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00119219 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed launched on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

