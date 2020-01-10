IoTeX Price Hits $0.0035 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, IDEX and Coineal. IoTeX has a market cap of $19.02 million and $2.17 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.82 or 0.05843846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027612 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

