iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,520 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

