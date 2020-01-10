iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,017,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,053 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 833,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,918,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

MBB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,578. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $108.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

