iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $181.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4502 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

