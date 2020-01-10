iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lifted by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 122.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.16. 6,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,517. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $153.89 and a 12 month high of $198.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.