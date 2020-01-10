iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.00. 448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.68 and a 12-month high of $171.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

