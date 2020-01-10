iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.06. 8,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $118.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.