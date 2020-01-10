Jibrel Network Price Tops $0.0232 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and Coinrail. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $3.95 million and $19,093.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.10 or 0.05864529 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035770 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

