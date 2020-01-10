Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 216,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.69. 1,981,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $147.84. The firm has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

