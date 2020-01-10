JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Commerzbank lowered Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Qiagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.82.

Get Qiagen alerts:

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.95. 19,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,070. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth $411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,385.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 159,988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth $9,395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth $378,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.