JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.80

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get JUST EAT PLC/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.