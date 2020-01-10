Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 782.54 ($10.29).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Eat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Just Eat stock traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 898.40 ($11.82). 1,763,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 154.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 800.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.85. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

