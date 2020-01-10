Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from an impressive organic sales trend. During the third quarter, organic sales improved 2.4%, backed by broad-based growth and improved price realization. Additionally, the company has been benefitting from a strong brand portfolio, supported by prudent buyouts as well as presence in emerging nations. However, the company’s third-quarter performance were hurt by the divestiture of the cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses. Consequently, revenues and earnings fell year on year. For 2019, the company expects the divestiture to adversely impact the top line by almost 2-3%. The same is also likely to exert pressure on the bottom line. Moreover, rising input costs and currency volatility are threats.”

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

K stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 525,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,291 shares of company stock valued at $34,225,106 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,543,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.