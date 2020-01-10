KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.99

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 13322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

