KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.37

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and traded as high as $20.33. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 7,311 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNOP. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $657.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.57.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

