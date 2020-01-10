Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,297. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

