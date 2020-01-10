Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $55,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $149.80. 1,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,475. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

