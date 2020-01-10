Kwmg LLC Buys 80 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.97. The stock had a trading volume of 181,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,956. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $136.65 and a 1 year high of $303.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.69 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.79.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,576 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,977 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.