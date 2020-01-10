Kwmg LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,798,000 after purchasing an additional 557,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,542,000 after purchasing an additional 144,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,768,000 after purchasing an additional 547,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,373. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

