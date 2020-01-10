Kwmg LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 411,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.