Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 91,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 53.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 207,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

