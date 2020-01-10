Kwmg LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,452,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 165.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 162.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.39.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.23. 355,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

