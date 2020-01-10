Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMRK. BidaskClub lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,382. The company has a market capitalization of $406.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

