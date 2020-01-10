LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 23,400 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.32.

Prologis stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 29,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,748. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

