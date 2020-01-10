LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 22,680 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Intuit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $275.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,436. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.10 and a 1 year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.