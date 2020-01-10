LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. 160,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,772,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

