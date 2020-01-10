LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 3,443 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 94,757 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 280,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.26. 7,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

