LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.41.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.72. 5,186,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,512,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

