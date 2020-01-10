LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,150 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 13,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, VP Zvi Krieger sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $61,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $61,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roberts Christopher acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,200. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $79.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

