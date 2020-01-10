LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 5,284 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $1,353,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KSU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,160. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

