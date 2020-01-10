LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 601 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 35.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $5,053,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palomar by 65.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $525,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,700 in the last three months.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 56,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Palomar Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.