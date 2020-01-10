Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marks and Spencer Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC raised Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 223.64 ($2.94).

MKS stock traded down GBX 2.75 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 191.65 ($2.52). 7,346,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.73. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a one year high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

