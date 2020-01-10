Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLNW. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 551,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.83 million, a PE ratio of -228.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 14.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 415,102 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 34.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 386,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

