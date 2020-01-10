Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LINX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linx to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of LINX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98. Linx has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

