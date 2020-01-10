Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 7%

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) was up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.19, approximately 234,318 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 185,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $435.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 million. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.