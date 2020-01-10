Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Strategic Blueprint LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $652,536,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.22. 10,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $269.50 and a 52-week high of $418.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

