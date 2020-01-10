Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 4,828 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,283. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

