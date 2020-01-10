Lynch & Associates IN Buys 3,373 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after buying an additional 1,627,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 471,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $244.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

