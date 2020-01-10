Lynch & Associates IN Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 854.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 660,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,597,297. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

