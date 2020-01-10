Lynch & Associates IN Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $415,148,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 32,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT remained flat at $$162.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,797,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,512,980. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $160.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,237.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

