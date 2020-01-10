Lynch & Associates IN Has $7.83 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.47. 10,908,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,366,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

