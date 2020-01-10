Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.70. 30,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,360. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $269.50 and a twelve month high of $418.18. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

