Lynch & Associates IN Takes $853,000 Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.35% of Provident Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVBC shares. Compass Point began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

PVBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $243.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.86. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

