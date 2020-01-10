Lynch & Associates IN Takes $853,000 Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.35% of Provident Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVBC shares. Compass Point began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.
Provident Bancorp Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
