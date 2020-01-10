Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. 67,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,110. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,428,000 after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,922,000 after buying an additional 635,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,892,000 after buying an additional 283,790 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after purchasing an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.