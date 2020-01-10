Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 370,098 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $93,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.41.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.55. 97,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.03 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $2,374,645 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.