Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 10,455 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Laffer Investments grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.91 on Friday, reaching $300.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $237.85 and a 1-year high of $331.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.55 and its 200-day moving average is $294.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,476,200. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

